Tirupati: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually performs bhumi puja for ‘Pagali block-2’

Tirupati : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually performed bhumi puja for APIIC new industrial park ‘Pagali Block – 2’ in Yerpedu mandal on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that it was part of the global investors’ summit 2023 under which, nine projects worth Rs 1,100 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones are laid for another six projects on Wednesday.

Attending the programme from the Collectorate in Tirupati, Joint Collector DK Balaji and Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy said the State government is giving a lot of attention to the establishment of industries by providing the required permits in time through a single window thereby supporting the entrepreneurs and providing employment to the youth.

MP Gurumoorthy said that by laying stone for another industrial park, the government showed its commitment to encourage MSMEs.

JC Balaji said that APIIC’s Pagali block-2 industrial park has been approved by the Central Industries Department under the Micro Small Scale Industries Cluster Development (MSE-CDP) programme. He said that by taking up land development works and creating infrastructure, entrepreneurs will be allocated for the establishment of micro and small-scale enterprises and employment will be provided to the youth.

The Central government will provide 70 per cent grant of Rs 7.21 crore, while the State government’s share is 30 per cent, which amounts to Rs 3.09 crore in a total of Rs 10.30 crore park. Construction of internal roads, flood water drains, pipe culverts, power supply and pre-operative expenditure in the industrial park will be done according to the guidelines of the department concerned, he said. Tirupati district has suitable environment and facilities for establishment of industries, water supply, airport, railway, bus transport and other facilities with which aspiring entrepreneurs have come forward for setting up of industries.