Tirupati Collector leads by example in P-4 initiative

Tirupati: Settingan inspiring example of compassionate governance, Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has adopted five ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ (Golden Families) under the Andhra Pradesh government’s prestigious P-4 (People’s Participation for Progress & Prosperity) initiative, with the goal of bringing meaningful and lasting change to their lives.

As part of this initiative, the Collector adopted four families from Nakkala Colony near Tiruchanur and one family from Daminedu. The adopted families include those of S Savithramma and Elumalai family, Vedavalli, Vijaya Shanti, Vishnu Anita, Gangothri and Babu family, Ambika, Nandu, Veerabhadra and Chinnathambi family, Balaram, Anita, Karpaswamy, Gandhi, and Santhi family, and Vijaya Santhi, Babu, Dhanush and Yogi family from Daminedu.

On Friday, the families met with Dr Venkateswar and expressed their heartfelt gratitude for his support and assurance of assistance. The Collector pledged to extend all necessary help to improve their economic conditions, health, education and employment opportunities. He stated that their welfare would be ensured through coordinated efforts involving various government welfare departments, along with his personal support.

Highlighting the broader goal of the initiative, the Collector encouraged government officials, elected representatives and social workers to adopt at least one family as part of their social responsibility. “If everyone takes up this responsibility, it will significantly contribute to rural development,” he said.

Dr Venkateswar added that the programme aims to establish direct connections between the administration and the public, ensuring active and inclusive implementation of developmental initiatives.

Recently, the Collector said that the P4 survey identified 80,331 low-income families as ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’, and guidelines have been issued to promote their adoption by mentors through coordination with municipal commissioners and MPDOs.