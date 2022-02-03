Tirupati: Cops tighten security at boarder to prevent Chalo Vijayawada

Tirupati: The urban police tightened security at boarder check posts, bus stands and railway stations to prevent employees' leaders from attending Chalo Vijayawada programme to be held on Thursday against reverse PRC. At check posts on boarders, the police thoroughly checking the vehicles going out from the urban district and also at bus stand and railway stations.

Many leaders of employees' associations were house arrested by the police on Wednesday. One of the top official said they received a direction from the DGP office to prevent employees and their leaders at their places itself and prevent them to attend Chalo Vijayawada.

Meanwhile the AP NGOs Tirupati Division chairman S Suresh Babu and NGOs Association secretary Varaprasad, who were already reached Vijayawada tactfully said corona was nothing but a pretext for police to hinder the employees movement and they questioned the cops that do the coronavirus give exemption to the ruling party rallies.

They alleged the police were dancing to the tunes of Jagan Mohan Reddy's government and also the CM wanted to suppress their movement with iron hand using police force.