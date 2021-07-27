Tirupati : CPI condemns arrest of leaders

Tirupati : Condemning the arrest of CPI leaders K Narayana and others, the party leaders and activists staged a dharna at Gandhi statue near RTC bus stand here on Monday.

They raised slogans against the government and police for preventing peaceful protest led by CPI national secretary K Narayana, district secretary Ramanaidu along with hundreds of farmers at the Collectorate on Monday and taking them into custody.

The communist leaders demanded uniform compensation to all farmers, who lost their fertile lands for the construction of highways. They threatened the government that they will obstruct ongoing highway works if it failed to provide uniform compensation to all farmers.

CPI leaders Viswanath, Murali, K Radhakrishna, KY Raja, Padmanabhareddy, Balaram and others were present.