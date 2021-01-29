Tirupati: CPM asks MPs to raise farmers' issue in Parliament

Tirupati: CPM Central Committee member V Sreenivasa Rao on Thursday sought the MPs from Andhra Pradesh to voice the farmers demand in the budget session of Parliament meeting and wanted them to stoutly oppose the farm laws. He extended his party support to the farmers' protest slated on January 30.



Speaking to the media, the CPM leader said that the BJP government unable to digest the 500 and odd farmers associations coming together intensifying the stir conspired to weaken the farmers' movement and trying its best to create differences among the unions and its leaders. The disturbances and the violent incidents on the Republic Day in Delhi amply reveal the game plan of the saffron party to divide the farmers, he added.

"The farmers protest was going on peacefully in Delhi on the R-Day till the BJP supported anti-social elements entered the march masquerading as farmers creating trouble,'' he said and added the Delhi incidents were the handiwork of BJP and planned to defame the farmers. He further said that the participation of hundreds of thousands of farmers from various states in the R-Day protest reveal that the farmers stir gathered momentum shivering the BJP government and also the farmers resolve to fight till the black laws are withdrawn. If the laws allowed it would endanger the farming community. The CPM leader said even the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar did not know the farm laws which were framed bowing to Adani corporate company pressure and passed hurriedly in the Parliament ignoring the opposition and also farmers nationwide concern.

The Centre was ready to hold the farm laws for 18 months but not ready to scrape it, he said adding that it shows the BJP is more interested to protect the corporate interests but not the farmers.

Vowing that there is no question of the farmers winding up their struggle, he wanted the regional parties YSRCP and TDP to stand with the farmers and stop bending before the saffron party.

CPM district secretary A Pullaih, leaders Vandavasi Nagaraju, Pulimamidi Yadagiri and others were present.