Tirupati: Cricket stadium to come up in eastern part of pilgrim city

Tirupati: Thanks to the Smart City project, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati is constructing a cricket stadium with all required facilities at Gollavani Gunta in the eastern part of the city. This is the first cricket stadium coming up under the MCT in the city. The stadium is constructed in an extent of 5.5 acre land with an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. The stadium includes a mini sports complex, walking track on Gollvani Gunta and revetment of bund which was completed already.

The construction works of cricket stadium took up at the behest of civic commissioner P S Girisha, who wanted the concerned officials to complete it before March 15. A mini sports complex, an interior project in the stadium, will also come up for the players of basketball, volleyball and badminton. As the city has been increasing in all the directions including Renigunta, Chandragiri, Ramachandra Puram and also towards Karkambadi, this stadium will benefit the sport persons and players residing in eastern part of the city located towards Renigunta route.

It is pertinent to note here that even playgrounds are also not spared for government buildings and offices. Due to which space became scarce even to conduct a small function in any municipal school. No single suitable place is available for conducting school games though there are more than 30 municipal schools in the city. One more major advantage is as the stadium under Municipality control is accessible for everybody compared to university stadium which has a set of rules to accommodate even for conducting a tournament in district level. Against this backdrop, this will be a boon for Tirupati people, players and tournament organisers.

Speaking to The Hans India, Mayor Dr R Sirisha said this is the first cricket stadium under municipal corporation and will be most useful for the players. She added the Commissioner also directed the officials to construct turf pitch with quality along with a lawn around it.

"A part of stadium covers with steps for audience to sit and some part with lush green lawns. Two turf pitches and two concrete pitches will come up for the benefit of practicing players," she said.

A walking track with trees on either side will be readied for walkers, she stated.