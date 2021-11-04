Tirupati: Deepavali goes traditional way skipping firecrackers

Tirupati: The skyrocketing prices of firecrackers every year is resulting in a net drop of sales as people were reluctant to spend huge amounts on that. The retailers in their hurry to earn money they invested in just three days for which they were allowed to open shops ahead of Deepavali have been increasing the prices as they wish. As the MRP rates on each packet were many times higher than the actual prices, the retailers have been taking their own call in fixing the rates depending on the rush and stocks forcing the people to avoid buying them.



The Covid pandemic since last year hit various sections of people financially and they were unable to spend lavishly on firecrackers and instead convinced their children that it is unnecessary. Seeing the mood of the consumers, a trader has even introduced 'EMI option' on debit cards so that buyers need not to pay immediately. Still the trader K Sunil told The Hans India that the response was not encouraging.

He explained that the sales dropped by more than 50 per cent compared with last year and the prices have gone up by more than 20 per cent. The incessant rains also hit the business prospects along with rising prices. However, a buyer, Radha Krishna, said that he could experience above 100 per cent increase in prices this time. The net result is the shops wore a desert look during most of the day on Wednesday.

The cloth shops in the pilgrim city also were not drawing huge crowds. However, from Wednesday evening, people in good numbers could be seen in shops which are offering huge discounts and other attractions.

On the contrary, TK Street where more than a dozen sweet shops are located wore a festive look with people's eagerness to buy 'Ariselu' made of jaggery which are also known as 'Nippatlu'. The demand for this traditional sweet is ever increasing, said a shopkeeper. They employed more workers on a temporary basis to meet the extra demand.

The flower market street was also seen busy with buyers. People perform vratham on the occasion of Deepavali and buy various puja material which they could buy all at one street there. Though the flower prices have doubled along with the demand, people have no option but to buy. The demand for earthen diyas and lamps available in various designs and shapes was also on rise at the footpaths.

