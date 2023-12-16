Tirupati: Deliberations held with Magdeburg varsity on avenues in higher edu

Tirupati : In an online meeting held on academic and research cooperation with Magdeburg University, Germany on Friday, the dignitaries discussed about various avenues to collaborate with Indian Universities and Institutes to work on global needs and discussed on dual degree programmes.

This meeting was organised by Dr Ramanuj Banerjee Counsellor at Embassy of India in Berlin, Germany along with Parvathaneni Harish, Ambassador of India in Germany and Vice-Rector of University of Magdeburg & the representatives from Intel project, Chairman AICTE, and others. Vice Chancellors of Indian Universities, Directors of IITs, BITS Pilani, NITs along with Vice-chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education participated to discuss on academic research collaboration between the University of Magdeburg and Indian universities.

At the virtual meeting, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi highlighted the activities already happening in the campus through Centre for international relations office and elaborated about potentiality of various Schools and Departments and their thrust areas. She also mentioned about International MoUs, Dual degree programme, International student exchange programmes, joint research projects which are already happening in the campus. Dean of International relations Prof P Vijayalakshmi and Associate Dean Prof R Usha also relations participated.