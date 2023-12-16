Live
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
Just In
Tirupati: Deliberations held with Magdeburg varsity on avenues in higher edu
In an online meeting held on academic and research cooperation with Magdeburg University, Germany on Friday, the dignitaries discussed about various avenues to collaborate with Indian Universities and Institutes to work on global needs and discussed on dual degree programmes.
Tirupati : In an online meeting held on academic and research cooperation with Magdeburg University, Germany on Friday, the dignitaries discussed about various avenues to collaborate with Indian Universities and Institutes to work on global needs and discussed on dual degree programmes.
This meeting was organised by Dr Ramanuj Banerjee Counsellor at Embassy of India in Berlin, Germany along with Parvathaneni Harish, Ambassador of India in Germany and Vice-Rector of University of Magdeburg & the representatives from Intel project, Chairman AICTE, and others. Vice Chancellors of Indian Universities, Directors of IITs, BITS Pilani, NITs along with Vice-chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education participated to discuss on academic research collaboration between the University of Magdeburg and Indian universities.
At the virtual meeting, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi highlighted the activities already happening in the campus through Centre for international relations office and elaborated about potentiality of various Schools and Departments and their thrust areas. She also mentioned about International MoUs, Dual degree programme, International student exchange programmes, joint research projects which are already happening in the campus. Dean of International relations Prof P Vijayalakshmi and Associate Dean Prof R Usha also relations participated.