Tirupati: Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana orders repairs to roads damaged due to flyover

Tirupati: Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana requested Municipal Commissioner D Haritha to take up repairs to roads that were damaged due to Srinivasa Sethu flyover works.

The Deputy Mayor called on civic chief D Haritha over phone during ‘Dial Your Commissioner’ programme held here on Monday and brought to her notice the badly damaged road beneath the flyover, stretching to a distance of 5-6 km in the city causing inconvenience to people.

He also wanted to put up signboards on the flyover and also speed breakers to prevent vehicles from moving very fast on the flyover giving scope for accidents.

In this connection, he cited the incidents of youth zooming fast on the flyover and also indulging in bike-racing causing mishaps and also scaring other motorists passing on the flyover while seeking the commissioner to take required measures to check overspeed on the flyover for the safety of motorists.

YSRCP senior leader and Corporator SK Babu requested the Commissioner to arrange for the payment to the Railway for taking up the construction of Foot over Bridge (FoB) across the railway line passing between the old Venkateshwara theatre and RTC bus station.

It may be noted here that the Corporation had already passed a resolution for construction of FoB for the convenience of locals and pilgrims.

Babu said the Corporation should immediately pay the railways to commence the works for the convenience of people.

In the Dial Your Commissioner and Spandana programmes, more than a dozen complaints/issues were reported to the Commissioner including the damage caused to the newly laid drinking water pipeline near Palani theatre resulting in precious water going waste, request to covering the major drain with cement concrete slabs in Maruthi Nagar, cleaning of drain in Chinna Bazar street, erecting traffic signal on Kapilatheertham road near Divyaramam for the people crossing the road safely, repairs to Korlagunta road which was recently widened and also overflowing of sewer in many localities.

Municipal Commissioner Haritha directed the concerned officials to attend to complaints-issues and wanted the official to give priority to the issues brought in Spandana, the weekly grievance day for resolving the issues.