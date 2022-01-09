Tirupati: Digital TVs provide visual treat to sports enthusiasts

Tirupati: People of Tirupati have been getting good entertainment for the past four days as they could watch the interesting matches through the digital TVs both inside and outside of Indira Maidanam. With the advanced technology, all the matches are being telecasted live with crystal clear quality making it a visual feast for the viewers which they miss certainly after Sunday.



The organisers have also set up digital scoreboards to show the scores in real-time. Kabaddi enthusiasts across the world have been watching the matches on various social media platforms. The players have been praising the mat courts saying that they were of international standards and safeguard them from getting injured during matches.

Representatives of All India Kabaddi Federation were invited to monitor the matches as they are technically qualified. With the transparent scoring and declaration of results, no grievances have been reported from any team during the four days.

The medical camp at the grounds has been taking care of the players' needs. It is equipped with all the first aid material including two medical officers in two shifts along with nursing staff. They were immediately rushing to the match courts to provide emergency medical care during matches.

Meanwhile, City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Commissioner P S Girisha and Mayor Dr R Sirisha addressing media on Saturday, said that the tournament was being held successfully with the active cooperation from everyone. The MLA said this sportive spirit should be continued in future too. With the cooperation and coordination of everyone concerned, the tournament was being held like a 'Yagna'. He added the final match will be held on Sunday evening and the prize money of Rs 3.50 lakh to be given to the winning team is highest after pro-kabaddi. This prize money will be given to both men and women winning teams.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and others will be participating in the closing ceremony on Sunday night.