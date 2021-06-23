Tirupati: 'Doodh Duronto' transports 9 crore litres milk to Delhi

Tirupati: "Doodh Duronto" special trains, a unique concept launched by South Central Railway to (SCR) transport milk for balancing the essential commodity supply chain across the nation, had transported 9 crore litres of milk till June 22.

The special train launched on March 26, 2020 from Renigunta to Hazarat Nizamuddin was initially run on alternate days and later the frequency of train was increased due to its demand daily from July 15, 2020.

A release from the SCR here on Wednesday said the Zone has been operating Doodh Duronto on par with Mail/express trains and the distance between Renigunta and H Nizamuddin (2,300 km) is being covered within a reasonable time of 30 hours and added that the transportation of milk from Renigunta to New Delhi plays a vital role in balancing the milk supply across the nation.

The specials are run with normally 6 Milk tankers, each milk tanker having a capacity of 40,000 litres i.e., totalling to 2.40 lakh litres of milk in a train. So far, around 394 trips of trains have been operated totalling to 2,248 milk tankers duly transporting 9 crore litres of milk.

Since introduction of this novel initiative, these trains have been operated continuously so as to ensure that the supply chain of this essential commodity is not affected. SCR GM Gajanan Mallya appreciated the continuous efforts of staff of Guntakal Division and Zonal HQs in mobilisation of milk to cater the needs of nation and expressed his happiness on achieving transportation of 9 crore litres mark of milk.