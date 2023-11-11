Tirupati: Dr Vengamma takes charge as SDUAHER Vice-Chancellor

Tirupati : Reputed neurologist from Tirupati and former Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor of SVIMS Dr B Vengamma assumed charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research (SDUAHER), Tamaka, Kolar in Karnataka.

She has a clinical experience of 34 years during which she was the pioneer in establishing the Department of Neurology in SVIMS and became Professor and Head, Department of Neurology at the Institute.

Dr Vengamma has an administrative experience of 33 years during which she was the Dean, Registrar and she became Director cum Vice-Chancellor of SVIMS for the third time and served from July 2019- June 2023.

She has a teaching experience of 34 years in various institutions of repute and 102 research publications, seven chapters in books and 38 abstracts in various journals of National and International importance to her credit. Dr B Vengamma has attended and organised several CMEs, workshops and conferences.