Tirupati: Education should play key role in making India a world leader said JNU Vice Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

Tirupati : Internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has organised an expert lecture on ‘National Education Policy 2020' Transformative changes in Indian Higher Education’ on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, Vice Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said that if India want to become a world leader by 2047 its education especially higher education should play a key role.

NEP aims at 100 per cent gross enrollment ratio by 2030 in primary and pre-primary education. She said that emphasis should be on languages too. Teacher education plays a key role in promoting good education.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi felt that the NEP 2023 emphasises the importance of teacher development. It calls for all teachers to be trained in the new curriculum and pedagogy.

The NEP 2020 calls for vital reforms in both school and higher education that prepare the next generation to thrive and vie in the new digital age. SPMVV Registrar Prof N Rajani, IQAC director Prof T Tripura Sundari, Deans and Directors of various schools and staff took part.