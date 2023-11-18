Live
- BRS leaders work only for commissions: Shabbir
- Guntur: Women throng snake pits on Nagula Chavithi
- MP registers 74% voter turnout; 68% in second phase polls in Chhattisgarh
- Rajamahendravaram: Caste census paves way to social justice says Minister Chelluboina Srinivas Venugopala Krishna
- Vijayawada: Pink toilets for women inaugurated
- Tirupati: Education should play key role in making India a world leader said JNU Vice Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit
- Visakhapatnam: Armed forces personnel get trained at Food Craft Institute
- Nellore: Daggubati Purandeswari inspects development works at Nellore railway station
- Tunnel Collapse: Setback in rescue ops
- Vijayawada: Food grain packaging machinery sector thrives in India
Just In
Tirupati: Education should play key role in making India a world leader said JNU Vice Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit
Internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has organised an expert lecture on ‘National Education Policy 2020' Transformative changes in Indian Higher Education’ on Friday.
Tirupati : Internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has organised an expert lecture on ‘National Education Policy 2020' Transformative changes in Indian Higher Education’ on Friday.
Addressing the gathering, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, Vice Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said that if India want to become a world leader by 2047 its education especially higher education should play a key role.
NEP aims at 100 per cent gross enrollment ratio by 2030 in primary and pre-primary education. She said that emphasis should be on languages too. Teacher education plays a key role in promoting good education.
SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi felt that the NEP 2023 emphasises the importance of teacher development. It calls for all teachers to be trained in the new curriculum and pedagogy.
The NEP 2020 calls for vital reforms in both school and higher education that prepare the next generation to thrive and vie in the new digital age. SPMVV Registrar Prof N Rajani, IQAC director Prof T Tripura Sundari, Deans and Directors of various schools and staff took part.