Tirupati: Eight held; 11 red sanders logs recovered

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 11 red sanders logs and arrested eight smugglers in Rajampeta forest area in Annamayya district on Thursday.

On the directions of Task Force in-charge and Tirupati SP Harshavardhan Raju and the supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas, Kadapa RSI Suresh Babu and Vinod Kumar team reached Sanipaya range of Gundretivari Palli on Wednesday and checked the entry and exit points there. When they reached Rayavaram section of Nallagutta area, some people were seen carrying red sanders logs.

When the team of police personnel surrounded them, some of them dropped logs and ran away. The police personnel caught 8 smugglers and seized 11 logs. The arrested were identified as Chakravarthy Govindan (40), Hari Krishnan Srinivasan (49), Govindaraju Murugan (23), Sakthivel (27), Tirupati Selvam (24), Selvam Chinna Kunja Handa (50), Suresh (23) and Vadde Subramanyam (45). Case was registered and investigation is on.