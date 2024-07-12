  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Eight held; 11 red sanders logs recovered

Task Force personnel producing 8 red sanders smugglers before the media on Thursday
x

Task Force personnel producing 8 red sanders smugglers before the media on Thursday

Highlights

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 11 red sanders logs and arrested eight smugglers in Rajampeta forest area in Annamayya...

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 11 red sanders logs and arrested eight smugglers in Rajampeta forest area in Annamayya district on Thursday.

On the directions of Task Force in-charge and Tirupati SP Harshavardhan Raju and the supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas, Kadapa RSI Suresh Babu and Vinod Kumar team reached Sanipaya range of Gundretivari Palli on Wednesday and checked the entry and exit points there. When they reached Rayavaram section of Nallagutta area, some people were seen carrying red sanders logs.

When the team of police personnel surrounded them, some of them dropped logs and ran away. The police personnel caught 8 smugglers and seized 11 logs. The arrested were identified as Chakravarthy Govindan (40), Hari Krishnan Srinivasan (49), Govindaraju Murugan (23), Sakthivel (27), Tirupati Selvam (24), Selvam Chinna Kunja Handa (50), Suresh (23) and Vadde Subramanyam (45). Case was registered and investigation is on.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X