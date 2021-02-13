Tirupati: Elaborate arrangements for Rathasapthami fete on February 19

Tirupati: Elaborate arrangements are being made by TTD for the smooth conduct of Surya Jayanthi festival which is observed as Rathasapthami in Tirumala temple, on February 19. TTD Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Friday reviewed the arrangements for Rathsapathami one of the major religious celebrations in Tirumala that attracts huge number of devotees from across the country with senior officials of various departments at TTD headquarters here. He wanted the authorities to ensure the pilgrims waiting in the galleries to witness the series of Vahana sevas to be held right from morning to evening face no difficulties. The authorities should work in tandem to ensure required food, beverages and drinking water supply to the devotees in galleries around the four Mada streets where the deities will be taken in a procession atop the vahanams should be made available from dawn to dusk, Reddy said seeking the senior officials to monitor the facilities for the devotees.

The required vehicles carrying food and water and the Srivari seva volunteers should be allowed to move freely in the Mada streets for distribution of food and water, he said and directed the Garden department to take up the decoration all along the routes of the vahanms i.e. four Mada streets, the shrine and in the galleries in a befitting manner to give a touch of festivity on the holy hills.

He sought the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP), Annamacharya Project and Dasa Sahitya Project to make arrangements for culture programmes with devotional themes by artists and Bhajan mandalis to perform the cultural programmes preceding the vahana sevas to engage the devotees waiting in galleries in spiritual ambience.

The police should make advance arrangement for parking and movement of vehicles to avoid any traffic problems and foolproof security and the Health department should engage additional staff for better sanitation on the hills on the occasion. SVBC will telecast the entire religious celebration from morning

to night for the sake of Sri Venkateswara devotees world over view the events on the day.