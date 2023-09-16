Tirupati: Engineers told to embrace modern technology

Tirupati : Commemorating the birth anniversary of eminent engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy unveiled his statue set up by the Panchayat Raj engineering office at Chennareddy colony here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the present day engineers should embrace modern technology and extend dedicated services to the people.

Visvesvaraya took part in several reputed projects in the olden days when modern technology was not available. He extended the guidance in the construction of Tirumala ghat road. All engineers should work with the spirit of Mokshagundam in the service of the people, the Collector said. PR engineer Sankara Narayana, RWS SE Vijay Kumar, quality control staff and others were present.

At a programme held at APSPDCL corporate office, Chairman and Managing Director K Santosh Rao gave a call to the engineers to emulate the services of Visvesvaraya and work for the development of society. He recalled that as an engineer Mokshagundam undertook many constructive works and remained in the minds of people forever.

It was a great thing that the Indian government honoured him with the title of Bharat Ratna at that time. APCPDCL Chairman and Managing Director J Padmajanarthan Reddy said that engineers in the power sector should follow the footsteps of Mokshagundam and strive to achieve his ambitions. On the occasion, APSPDCL directors VN Babu, NVS Subbaraju and K Siva Prasada Reddy spoke.

Chief General Managers DS Vara Kumar, DV Chalapathy, P Ayub Khan, K Guravaiah, K Vijayakumar Reddy, Joint Secretary A Radha Jayashree were present.