Tirupati: EO K S Jawahar Reddy asks BIRRD staff to study hospital management in AIIMS

Tirupati: TTD-run BIRRD Ortho super specialty hospital should stand first in ortho related disease detection, treatment and surgeries, said TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy.

Reviewing BIRRD activities at a meeting here on Monday, the EO said the hospital should be made into a centre for treating cerebral palsy detection and surgeries for the benefit of poor and urged the

officials concerned to come out with an action plan on medical and paramedical staff requirement, areas to set up an exclusive ward to treat such cases etc.

In this connection, EO instructed the concerned officials to visit AIIMS to study the hospital managements, available technical knowhow, equipment and quality of treatment being extended to patients there and implement the same standards in BIRRD also to enhance its performance in all aspects.

Seeking the engineering officials to prepare designs to set up a canteen in BIRRD for the convenience of the patience, attendants and staff, he also instructed the officials to take measures to procure required medicines (directly) by BIRRD instead of through the

TTD Chief Medical Officer (CMO), simplifying the purchase procedures.

Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, FACAO Sri Balaji, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, RMO Sesha Sailendra and OSD of BIRRD Dr Reddeppa Reddy were also present.