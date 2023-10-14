Tirupati ESI Hospital to get improved facilities soon

Tirupati : The efforts of MP Dr M Gurumoorthy to improve basic infrastructure and to increase the number of beds at Tirupati ESI hospital appear to be yielding good results. Responding to the letter by the MP, the Secretary of Ministry of Labour & Employment, GOI has issued instructions to the ESIC Regional office Vijayawada to improve the facilities expeditiously.

It may be noted that Tirupati ESI hospital was moved into a Rs 108-crore modern complex with corporate look four years ago. Though it was announced that it will be a 100-bed facility at that time, It still remains a 50-bed entity.

As it has to cater to the needs of over five lakh insured persons in Rayalaseema and Nellore districts and recording an average of 300 outpatients per day with almost 100 per cent occupancy of beds, the increase in bed strength became a necessity.

Besides, the hospital is plagued by various other deficiencies which were noticed by the MP during his visit to the hospital in August this year. Accordingly, he wrote to the Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment stating that the existing hospital is not sufficient to provide the services for the insured persons and there is a dire need to address the important requirements at the earliest.

He took to the notice of the Secretary to upgrade the bed strength and to ensure the procurement of surgical, lab requirements and instruments for the day-to-day test purpose.

The need to provide budget allocation to the hospital, provision of drinking water facility as the RO systems are not working and condemned and the need to make available all the essential drugs were mentioned.

Also, the provision of adequate staff like doctors, staff nurses and paramedical staff in proportion to 100-bed hospital and construction of staff quarters besides other things were mentioned by the MP. Dr Gurumoorthy expressed hope that the ESIC regional office, Vijayawada will soon plunge into action and take necessary steps to fulfil the requirements in the better interests of the insured persons.