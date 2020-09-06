Tirupati: Free yoga training camp for city residents starts

Tirupati: In view of Covid-19 cases tally rapidly increasing in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati has started to train residents in yoga at free of cost in association with Chittoor District Yoga Association. Commissioner P S Girisha decided to provide free yoga coaching to improve immunity levels among people by personally practicing yoga every day.

In this regard, on Sunday morning, a yoga coaching camp was started at Prakasam Municipal Park. Commissioner Girisha himself practiced yoga asanas in the training session along with city residents.

The MCT has allotted its open-air auditorium in Prakasam park for the yoga training and engaged District Yoga Association president Srinivasula Naidu to train the city residents in various basic asanas.

In the inaugural session, more than 150 city residents have participated in the training and learned Kapali Bhati, Pranayam, Chakrasana, Thadasanam, Nadi Suddi etc.

Commissioner P S Girisha said that the yoga session was started to educate people over health awareness in view of the corona virus spreading in the city and to prevent it by improving immunity levels in body. He appealed to use this opportunity to learn yoga systematically under the supervision of experts. In the morning hours, the free yoga training session will be continued everyday, Commissioner told.

In the inaugural programme, Additional Commissioner Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouliswar Reddy and SE B Chandrashekar were present.