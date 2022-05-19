Tirupati: Gangamma Jatara concludes peacefully

Tirupati: The famous Gangamma Jatara in Tirupati has come to an end in the early hours of Wednesday. The seven-day festivities were winded up with the 'Chempa Tholagimpu' (removing the cheek) of the clay idol of the Goddess called as 'Viswaroopam' in front of the temple as per the customary practice.

Thousands of devotees witnessed the sacred event. After the formal procedures, the clay was distributed to the devotees who took it to their homes as there is a belief that it has curing powers.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was present during the event and worshipped the Viswaroopam of the Goddess. A large number of police personnel were deployed to provide security at the temple. They had a tough time controlling the crowds. The temple management and the police heaved a sigh of relief as the festival went off on a peaceful note after a gap of two years.