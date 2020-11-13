Tirupati: Goddess blesses devotees on Pedda Sesha Vahanam

Tirupati: On the day two of ongoing annual Karthika Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanoor on Thursday, the Goddess charmed devotees in the unique "Vaikunthanatha" avatara on Pedda Sesha Vahanam.

The Goddess appeared on the seven hooded mighty serpent vahana as Seshasayani in a resting pose, holding conch and disc in her hands enthralled devotees.

In the vahana seva which was held in Ekanta, Sri Pedda Jiyar Swamy, Sri Chinna Jiyar Swamy, JEO P Basanth Kumar, CE Ramesh Reddy, DyEO Jhansi Rani and others were also present.

Snapana Thirumanjanam

The colourful Snapana Thirumanjanam (celestial bath) was performed later in the day to Goddess. The special abhishekam with Ksheera(milk), Dadhi(curd), Madi(honey), Narikelam(coconut water), Haridrodakam (turmeric water), Gandhodakam (Sandalwater) was performed to Ammavaru at Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam.

Shankhadhara, Chakradhara and Sahasradhara were performed chanting hymns from Taittiriya Upanishad, Purushasooktam and Sri Prasna Samhita following the age old temple tradition.

Special garlands decked to Goddess during Snapana Tirumanjanam included Cuscus, Sweetcorn, Anjeer, Apricot, Roses, Pineapple and Tulsi. In the evening, the deity Hamsavahanm was observed.