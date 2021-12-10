Tirupati: Healthium Medtech gets USFDA registration

Tirupati: Healthium Medtech, a Sri City manufacturing facility, has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registration. The facility manufactures sutures, meshes with an annual production capacity of 1.20 million. Based on the focus placed on creating high-quality precision-based medical devices, Healthium's manufacturing plants are subjected to rigorous quality control checks and periodic inspections from various regulatory agencies across the world.

Sri City facility is Healthium's 4th facility to receive USFDA registration. Vermeiren India Rehab Pvt. Ltd., was bestowed with the 'Company of the year' award under medical equipment category, instituted by SAP India, for its committed entrepreneurial journey during turbulent times of Covid by adopting innovative methods and digital transformation. Syed Riaz Qadri, Managing Director, Vermeiren was honoured in recognition

of his success as business leader, who withstood the pandemic-induced crisis and successfully steered the company. Congratulating the Healthium and Vermeiren teams Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director Sri City said, "It is a matter of immense pride for us, as two of our esteemed customers have earned distinction

that serve as a testimony to their operational excellence and high quality products."