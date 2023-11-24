Live
Just In
Tirupati: Ignoring studies will spoil future says TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
Tirupati : TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy cautioned students that ignoring studies now will spread darkness in their lives and in future.
Tirupati : TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy cautioned students that ignoring studies now will spread darkness in their lives and in future.
Addressing the inauguration of 79th students’ union of Sri Venkateswara Arts College students’ union on Thursday, the chief guest TTD Chairman told the students to strive to ensure realisation of their parents’ dreams towards good education and building up bright careers. He said good education shapes the personality and future of students and hence they should read not only textbooks, but also improve their general knowledge. He warned that student life and time are invaluable and if misused it would ruin their entire life.
TTD JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi said if students study well, they could achieve top positions in their career.
TTD DEO Dr Bhaskar Reddy, College Principal Dr Narayanamma, vice-principal Dr Satyanarayana, College retired Principal Dr Christopher, Education Advisor Dr Mohan Reddy, college student union president Sunil, secretary Harikrishna Prasad, faculty and students were present.