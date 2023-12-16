  • Menu
Tirupati: Intercollegiate sports, cultural meet concludes
Tirupati : The three-day intercollegiate sports, games and cultural meet of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, organised by SV Agricultural College, concluded here on Friday.

Speaking at the valedictory session, Additional SP J Kulasekhar said that winning and losing are part of everyone’ lives and sports spread the same message. By taking part in sports and games along with academic activities, students can practice a disciplined life and develop physical and mental fitness.

Agricultural College Associate Dean Dr G Prabhakar Reddy said sports help in propagating the traditions and culture to the future generations. University executive council member Dr PV Satya Gopal also spoke.

Srikakulam Agricultural College students secured overall athletic championship while SV Agricultural College students won overall cultural championship. Dr C Ramana, Dr Ravikanth Reddy, Dr M Gurivi Reddy and others also took part.

