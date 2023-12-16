Live
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
Just In
Tirupati: Intercollegiate sports, cultural meet concludes
The three-day intercollegiate sports, games and cultural meet of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, organised by SV Agricultural College, concluded here on Friday.
Tirupati : The three-day intercollegiate sports, games and cultural meet of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, organised by SV Agricultural College, concluded here on Friday.
Speaking at the valedictory session, Additional SP J Kulasekhar said that winning and losing are part of everyone’ lives and sports spread the same message. By taking part in sports and games along with academic activities, students can practice a disciplined life and develop physical and mental fitness.
Agricultural College Associate Dean Dr G Prabhakar Reddy said sports help in propagating the traditions and culture to the future generations. University executive council member Dr PV Satya Gopal also spoke.
Srikakulam Agricultural College students secured overall athletic championship while SV Agricultural College students won overall cultural championship. Dr C Ramana, Dr Ravikanth Reddy, Dr M Gurivi Reddy and others also took part.