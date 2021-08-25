Tirupati: Japanese delegation explores biz opportunities in Sri City

Tirupati: A high-level Japanese Government delegation comprising Shingo Miyamoto, Minister, Head of Economic Division, the Embassy of Japan, Hosaka, Second Secretary, Embassy of Japan, and Odagawa Hajime, Consul in Chennai, visited Sri City on Tuesday to explore the future investment opportunities at Sri City.

They were briefed on the unique features of integrated business city, its world-class infrastructure, the financial incentives offered by the state government among other things by Ramesh Subramaniam, President, Sri City Foundation. Sakamoto, Chairman, Isuzu Motors India (IMI), Iwami, MD, IMOP, Yamaguchi, MD, Toray and Hirano, MD, PIOLAX took part in the meeting.

The visit was aimed to learn about the complete supporting facilities and services that are offered by Sri City. As part its visit to Southern India for assessing the investment opportunities, the delegation arrived in Sri City. The team went around the campus and visited the production units of Isuzu Motors India and Toray.

Annotating on the visit of Japanese officials, Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City said that as of now, 15 per cent of their customers are from Japan with an aggregate investment of 1.3 billion US dollars. Thus, Sri City emerged as the second largest 'investment destination' for Japanese companies in India. He expressed confidence that their visit will pave the way for some more investments from the small, medium and largescale companies of Japan.