Tirupati: JSP suspects foul play behind death of Bhavya Sri

Tirupati : Jana Sena Party leaders demanded an impartial enquiry to find out the cause of death of the girl Bhavya Sri who was found dead recently. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, JSP leaders Kiran Royal along with advocate Vanaja, Aruna and Rajesh Achari found fault with the police in not responding immediately after receiving the complaint from the parents on the missing of the girl September 17.

The JSP leaders alleged that police also behaved rudely with the parents in the police station. Because of the delay in the complaint there is every possibility of vital clues being erased as the body was found floating in the well.

The JSP leader said that it was very sad that none of the responsible leaders from the ruling YSRCP was bothered to visit the bereaved parents who lost their daughter under suspicious circumstances.

Local MLA and Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy and ministers R K Roja, Pedireddi Ramachandra Reddy were yet to respond to the tragic death of the girl who belongs to the backward Vaddera community.

The JSP leaders said that the party will be with parents and fight for justice for the poor family. They demanded adequate ex gratia to the Bhavya Sri family. Kishore, Ramesh Naidu, Gutta Nagaraju were also present.