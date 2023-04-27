Tirupati: June 30 deadline set for Srinivasa Setu flyover completion

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner D Haritha on Wednesday set June 30 as the deadline for the completion of Srinivasa Setu flyover and warned of action against the construction firm executing the works if it further delays the works. The Commissioner on Wednesday reviewed the progress of various development projects taken up under the Centre-funded smart city project including the multi-crore Srinivasa Sethu flyover construction which is the major work under the smart city project to ease traffic congestion by enabling the pilgrims arriving from various places directly reach Alipiri to go to Tirumala.

While reviewing the Srinivasa Sethu works, the Commissioner expressed her displeasure over the inordinate delay in completing the much-needed flyover and curtly told Afcons representative Swamy who was present that the Corporation will be restrained to take action against the construction firm, if the flyover is not completed before the deadline i.e June month.

Commissioner wanted the contract firm to complete the crucial last phase of the work involving erection of heavy girders at the RoB as early as possible to avoid inconvenience to the public facing traffic snarls due the flyover construction.

It may be noted here that the first phase of the works from Srinivasam pilgrim complex to Kapilatheertham was completed last year and the second phase linking Karakambadi approach road with the flyover at Leela Mahal junction was also completed. The third phase, linking the flyover with Tiruchanur road and also the Renigunta road was inaugurated after completion, while the last and fourth phase of the work between Ramanuja circle to RTC bus station is dragging on.

For one reason or another, the much-needed flyover work is being delayed, causing inconvenience to the people of the city and also to the pilgrims arriving

from various places, due to the construction works of

the flyover meandering through the thickly populated localities. Corporation and smart city project officials were present.