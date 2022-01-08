Tirupati: Kabaddi tourney brings visual delight to residents

Tirupati: The national kabaddi tournament has brought much visual delight to the residents of the city and has certainly become a topic of discussion in almost every household. With the participation of teams from 22 states across the country, this prestigious tournament in the temple city had even drawn the attention of the entire nation.

The leaders and officials visiting the Indira Maidanam to grace the matches were of the view that the congregation of players from several states has brought a glory to the city at a time when the country has been celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' that can be cherished for a long time.

Apart from the people of the city, several leaders have spent some time viewing the league matches at the grounds on Friday. Rajampet MP Peddireddi Mithun Reddy, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Satyavedu MLA K Adimulam, ZP chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu were among others in motivating the players.

They felt that Tirupati had so many feathers in its cap by hosting several national level cultural, academic and sports events in the past.

This kind of big push to a rural sport will certainly motivate the youth to play kabaddi in the coming days. It has brought Pongal celebrations much earlier into the city.

Meanwhile, various commercial establishments, associations, educational institutions and individuals have contributed liberally for organising the tournament with highest standards. Responding to the call given by MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Tirupati municipal commissioner PS Girisha and mayor Dr R Sirisha, they have come forward with donations.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati has sponsored the title gold cup, TUDA, Powermec Projects Ltd, Hyderabad, CREDAI-Tirupati, Bandhan, Robo Diner, South India shopping mall, hotels and restaurants association, Narayana and Sri Chaitanya educational institutions, GRT Jewellers, CMR shopping mall, Pasuparthy super market, Keerthi Medicals, Nursing homes association, doctors and others have made their contributions.

With the courtesy of donors, the organisers have been giving away cash awards of Rs 5,000 each to the best player in every match. RK Yamaha will be presenting motorcycle to the best player of the tournament in the men's category while Keshwin TVS will present the scooter to the best women player of the tournament.