Tirupati: Kalyana Venkanna blesses devout on Garuda Vahanam

Tirupati: Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy blessed the devotees atop dazzling Garuda Vahanam on the fifth day of the annual Brahmotsavams held at Srinivasa Mangapuram near here on Thursday.

The deity in all his grandeur seated on Garuda Vahana which was decked up with Laksmi kasulamalamala brought from Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple to Srinivasa Mangapuram to adorn the deity on the special occasion of Garuda Seva, enthralled the devotees.

Andal Sri Goda Devi malas which were brought from Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple, Tirupati, were also adorned to the deity, following the age-old practice.

Earlier, Chandragiri MLA and TUDA chairman and the TTD ex-officio member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy offered Pattu Vastrams to Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple on the auspicious occasion of Garuda Seva.

On his arrival, he was received by TTD JEO Veerabrahmam. These vastrams were adorned to Sri Kalyana Venkateswara for the Garuda Seva.

Bhaskar Reddy, carrying the vastrams to the accompaniment of traditional music came along with his followers in a padayatra, to the accompaniment of traditional music to Srinivasa Mangapuram, 5 km away to present the vasthrams.

Srimad Ramanuja Kainkarya Trust of Tiruninravur has donated a pair of umbrellas to the temple and handed them to the JEO. Meanwhile, in the morning Sri Kalyana Venkateswara dressed as the beautiful universal damsel, Jaganmohini mesmerised the devotees on the finely decked palanquin. Due to Covid restrictions, the Vahana sevas took place in Ekantam. Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, trust board member P Ashok, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, deputy EO Shanti and others were present.