Tirupati : Leaders condemn killing of farmers in UP

Tirupati : Farmers organisations and trade unions on Monday staged a protest at RDO office in the pilgrim city against the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya's car rammed into the group, leading to killing of farmers at Lakinpura in Uttar Pradesh.

CPI activists organised a dharna raising slogans against BJP and Modi and later they gave memorandum to the RDO. It is pertinent to note that the farmers at Lakinpura assembled to stop the visit of the Union Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya and the car mowed down the protesters (farmers) leading to death of four.

Speaking on the occasion, AP Rythu Sangham leaders lamented that it was very inhuman killing of farmers who are feeding us and they vowed that they will not rest till the farmers laws withdrawn by the Centre and also wanted to teach a lesson to the BJP and Modi.

They demanded the Centre to register criminal cases against Deputy CM who was responsible for the death of 4 farmers at Lakinpura.

They gave a call to all to join hands to intensify the stir till the justice meted out to killed farmer families.

AP Rythu Sangam leaders V Nagaraju, T Janardan, C Penchalaiah, P Hemalatha, P Murali, R Lakshmi, S Jayachandra, P Sailakshmi, Madhava Krishna and others were present.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders staged a protest at Rajiv Gandhi statue near Municipal Office condemning the house arrest of party leader Priyanka Gandhi who started to Lakhanpur to condole the death of famers.

The leaders swept the roads as part of their protest and demanded to file criminal cases against Union Minister Keshav Maurya who was responsible for the death of four farmers.

INTUC city president N Subramanyam, NSUI city president Shaik Javed, leaders Bbdul Majid Patel, Venugopal, Venkatesh Goud and others were present.