Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll: Nominations will not be accepted on March 27-28

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that the district administration will accept nominations from the candidates between 11 am and 3 pm Tuesday till March 30 at the Collectorate on all working days for Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection. He also said they will not accept nominations on March 27-28 due to holidays on second Saturday and Sunday.



Though the Holi festival falls on March 29, candidates can file their nominations on the day as usual between 11 am and 3 pm.

He reiterated that they allow only two persons along with the candidate at the time of filing the nomination.