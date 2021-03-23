Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll: Nominations will not be accepted on March 27-28

KVN Chakradhar Babu
x

Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Highlights

District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that the district administration will accept nominations from the candidates between 11 am and 3 pm Tuesday till March 30 at the Collectorate on all working days for Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that the district administration will accept nominations from the candidates between 11 am and 3 pm Tuesday till March 30 at the Collectorate on all working days for Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection. He also said they will not accept nominations on March 27-28 due to holidays on second Saturday and Sunday.

Though the Holi festival falls on March 29, candidates can file their nominations on the day as usual between 11 am and 3 pm.

He reiterated that they allow only two persons along with the candidate at the time of filing the nomination.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X