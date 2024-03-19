Live
- Ex-Raj Minister Joshi skips ED summons
- TDP Puttaparthi candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy assures of providing water to ponds
- SC setback for rebel HP Congress MLAs
- 20 families in Kadiri joins YSRCP
- Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy urges people to vote for YSRCP
- Telugu Desam Party reaffirms commitment to welfare of BCs
- “We're strong enough to deal with social media 'filth': CJI
- Kerala's Alathur LS seat a prestige battle for CPI(M) & Congress
- Youthful Virtuosity: Mastery in Kuchipudi Dance
- Adani Vizhinjam Port wins 'International Safety Award' from British Safety Council
Tirupati: Male Bengal Tiger dies of illness at SV Zoo park
A male Bengal tiger passed away at SV Zoological park on Sunday night. The 7.6-year-old tiger was born blind in 2016 and has been battling a prolonged illness since being diagnosed with epileptic seizures in 2017.
According to Zoo Curator C Selvam, medical treatment had been ongoing since the diagnosis. However, the tiger’s health deteriorated last week, with the animal no longer responding to treatment. The tiger passed away on Sunday at 8.30 pm. A post-mortem conducted by veterinarians from SV Veterinary University revealed hydronephrosis leading to nephritis as well as hypoplasia, an underdevelopment of the brain, as the causes of death.
