Tirupati: Male Bengal Tiger dies of illness at SV Zoo park

A male Bengal tiger passed away at SV Zoological park on Sunday night. The 7.6-year-old tiger was born blind in 2016 and has been battling a prolonged illness since being diagnosed with epileptic seizures in 2017.

Tirupati: A male Bengal tiger passed away at SV Zoological park on Sunday night. The 7.6-year-old tiger was born blind in 2016 and has been battling a prolonged illness since being diagnosed with epileptic seizures in 2017.

According to Zoo Curator C Selvam, medical treatment had been ongoing since the diagnosis. However, the tiger’s health deteriorated last week, with the animal no longer responding to treatment. The tiger passed away on Sunday at 8.30 pm. A post-mortem conducted by veterinarians from SV Veterinary University revealed hydronephrosis leading to nephritis as well as hypoplasia, an underdevelopment of the brain, as the causes of death.

