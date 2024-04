Tirupati: Metlotsavam conducted

Tirupati: The five-day Annamacharya Vardhanti fete commenced with Metlotsavam at Alipiri Padala Mandapam on Thursday. TTD’s Annamacharya Project is organising 521st death anniversary of saint poet Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya from April 4-8. Project Director Dr Vibhishana Sharma said many great personalities reached Tirumala trekking Alipiri footpath pioneered by Sri Annamacharya. He said nearly 2,000 Bhajana members from AP, TS and Karnataka participated in Metlotsavam.

Gosti Ganam will be conducted at 6 pm on April 5 at Narayanagiri Gardens in Tirumala. This fete will also be observed till April 8 in Tallapaka village at 108 feet statue of Annamacharya also, he maintained.