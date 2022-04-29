Tirupati: MP Maddila Gurumoorthy seeks allotment of land for IT Concept City, NFI

Tirupati: Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy appealed to District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy to allocate land for establishment of IT Concept City, National Forensic Institute and Ambedkar Navodaya School. The MP met the collector at his chamber on Thursday and discussed several developmental issues related to the city.

Explaining his endeavors in the last one-year for the development of Tirupati Parliament constituency, the MP sought the Collector to resolve the long-pending problems on war foot basis related to the land allocation to Renigunta airport. Handing over the representation to the Collector, which he received from various petitioners on different issues at his office, the MP asked the Collector to give top priority for developmental issues and pubic problems.