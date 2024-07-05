Live
Just In
Tirupati: New Collector Venkateswar takes charge
Assures to develop the district
Tirupati: The newly appointed district Collector Dr Venkateswar Slijamala took charge at his chamber in the Collectorate here on Thursday. Joint Collector Dhyanchandra, MLA Arani Srinivasulu, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner Aditi Singh and other district officials were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Collector Venkateshwar said the newly carved Tirupati district, consisting of 7 Assembly segments, is a mixture of rural areas, towns and also industrial belts requiring priority basis approach for all round development. “With the support of people, representatives, leaders and officials at district revenue and mandal level, I will try my best to take the district on the progressive path,” he said and sought support of all sections.
Stating that Kharif season already started in the district, the Collector said he will take steps to provide financial support like crop loans to farmers for agriculture. He said priority will also be given for healthcare measures particularly in preventing diseases like dengue. On the first day itself, 90% of the pensions were distributed to the beneficiaries, he said assuring to ensure welfare schemes to reach every eligible poor.