Tirupati: Noted scholar Lakshmaiah passes away

Tirupati: Noted scholar and an authority on Ithihasa and Puranas, Samudrala Lakshmaiah (86), passed away at his residence in the city on Monday night.

Lakshmaiah, native of a remote village near Yerpedu in Tirupati district, began his career in TTD as a lecturer of Sahitya at its Oriental College and later served in various positions in the TTD including Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) secretary and Purana Ithihas Project head responsible for the TTD to bring out series of books on Hindu Puranas and Ithihas, boosting the Sanatana dharma pracharam in a big way.

He was also a prominent speaker, acclaimed as an eloquent speaker on spirituality and was associated with many city-based organisations (Sat Sanghams) engaged in promoting moral and ethical values.

Litterateur Medasani Mohan, CPM leader K Murali, BJP cultural wing district convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy and others paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Lakshmiah and observed that his death is a big loss to the literary world and to Sanatana dharma.