Tirupati: Noted singer Somu Umapathi felicitated

Tirupati: Noted singer and poet from the pilgrim city Somu Umapathi was felicitated at the `Telugu Sahithi Brahmotsavalu,' a two-day cultural and literary meet which concluded here on Tuesday.

The Sahithi Brahmotsavalu was jointly organised by Sri Sri Kalapeetham and Indrani Charitable trust, in which artistes of various dance forms and poets participated.

Umapathi also sang select songs composed and written by him eulogising Telugu language and stressing people to make their children know the importance of the mother tongue to protect it from the domination of English. Kalapeetam president K Pratap and executive member Jayapal lauded

Umapathi for his immense contribution for promotion of Bhakti through devotional songs more so Annamayya Keerthanalu.