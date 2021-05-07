Tirupati: NSU student cultivates 40 quintals of black rice

Tirupati: Koutilya Krishnan, a master's student in Yajurveda from National Sanskrit University in Tirupati, has achieved a rare feat by cultivating 40 quintals of black rice known as 'Krishna Vrihi' variety successfully. Practicing Vedic agricultural practices, he achieved this rare feat, said the Registrar of University Com Challa Venkateswar. He cultivated the black rice at his native Kasimpet village in Karimnagar district of Telangana. Following Vedic farming procedures in his two acres land, he produced the black rice without using any chemicals.

Koutilya Krishnan used cow milk, honey, Agnihotra bhasma and cow dung during the process. He selected the seed through Sushrutha Samhitha and followed the farming procedures from Vriksha Ayurveda and Krishna Parasara literature. Krishna Vrihi variety of rice is abundant in nutritious values and draws huge demand in national and international markets.

He has been trying to educate the farmers on the practices he is following in farming in a bid to make them in a better situation financially. He has been proving that agriculture is profitable and creating confidence among farmers. NSU Vice Chancellor Prof V Murlaidhara Sharma congratulated Koutilya Krishnan on his achievement.