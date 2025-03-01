Live
Tirupati: Officials told to keep parks clean
Tirupati: Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials concerned to keep the parks clean and also take up repairs to gym equipments that are not working in Jagajeevan Park.
The Commissioner along with the officials inspected Jagajeevan Park and Srinivasa Multi Sports Complex in the Park on Friday. She enquired the walkers about the facilities, while many walkers brought to her notice that the gym equipment and play materials are not functioning. They also complained that toilets are not maintaining properly, causing inconvenience to the visitors. Responding to the complaints, Mourya ordered the officials to immediately take steps to keep the toilets and walker track clean and take up repairs to gym equipment.
Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, MEs Thulasi Kumar and Gomati, Health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DEs Raju, Mahesh, Madhu, Ramana, Lalitha, ROs Sethu Madhav, Ravi were present.