Tirupati: One held, 27 red sanders logs seized

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 27 red sanders logs and arrested a smuggler in Uddimadugu forest area of YSR district on Tuesday.

After receiving credible information, Task Force SP L Subbarayudu sent special force team comprising RSI Muralidhar along with forest personnel Indira and Kishore Kumar. While checking entry, exit and loading points near Uddimadugu forest area they observed some persons moving suspiciously and noticed smugglers loading logs in vehicles.

By seeing the task force personnel, the smugglers tried to escape leaving the vehicle. But the police managed to nab one person while others escaped.

Along with the logs, the police seized one motorcycle. A case was registered and investigation is on.

