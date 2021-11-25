Tirupati: Padmavati Children's hospital performs 2 open-heart surgeries

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Children's Super Specialty Cardiac Hospital set up by TTD, has set a stellar record with successful open-heart surgeries on two ailing children from Chittoor and Anantapur districts respectively. According to Director of Hospital Dr Srinath Reddy, among the two, the first patient was an 18-month-old boy Harshith born with a heart ailment, hailing from Lakshmipuram of Kuppam in Chittoor district.

His parents had brought the child to Tirupati on Friday last week after other hospitals diagnosed problem which costs a lakh on patient. As they could not afford the costly treatment, over the suggestion of their near, they brought him to Sri Padmavathi Cardiac Hospital. Immediately after admission, the doctors conducted several tests and separated mixed arteries by conducting operation to carry out blood to heart. After a five-hour procedure, the anomaly was set right and Harshith is now recovering in the ICU.

In a similar case, a 3-year-old Bala Chandra Nayak of MNP Thanda in Anantapur suffered from heart ailment. The doctors at the hospital acted swiftly after reports displayed a blockage and performed a five-hour procedure of open-heart surgery (intracardiac repair). It may be mentioned here that very recently a girl from YSR Kadapa district, Kavita was also successfully operated on and was registered as the first cardiac case to be dealt with.

Dr Srikanth says the hospital was geared up to perform 100 surgeries in a month from January onwards.