Tirupati: Pancharatra Agama preaches Moksha Dharma

Tirupati: TTD Pancharatra Agama advisor Konduru Srinivasacharyulu on Saturday heralded that the dharma path propounded by Pancharatra Agama guides devotees towards the path of salvation.



Akhila Bharat Bhagavad Shastra Pancharatra Agama Vidwat Sammelan, jointly promoted by TTD Alwar Divya Prabandha Project and Akhila Bharata Bhagavad Shastra Pancharatra Agama Samrakshana Sabha, being held at Asthana Mandapam in Tiruchanur entered second day.

Addressing the sammelan as a chief guest, the TTD Agama advisor said Pancharatra Agama was compiled in 108 sections embedded with ancient knowledge on Nyaya, Vaidya, Sangeeta, Jyotisya and Shilpakala. He said Pancharatra Agama has flourished through centuries by pioneer saints like Vamanacharya, Sri Bhagavad Ramanujacharya and Vedanta Desikar and many saints.

Thereafter Vedic exponents like Pratap Swamy of Tiruchanoor, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy of Tirupati, Gopalan Swamy of Mysore and others expounded various facets of Pancharatra Agama.

TTD Dharmic Projects programme officer Rajagopal Rao, Dasa Sahitya project Special Officer Sri Anandathirtha Charyulu, coordinator Sri Parakalan Swamy, Srirangam Pancharatra Agama Samrakshana Sabha organiser Ram Bhattar, secretary Jaspal, Alwar Divya Prabandha project coordinator Purushottam and others were present.