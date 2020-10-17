Tirupati: Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva marks beginning of Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala took off on a colorful note with Pedda Sesha Vahan Seva on Friday evening.

Adorned with the dazzling ornaments, the processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi mounted on a flower decked Peddasesha Vahanam taken in a procession from Ranganayukula Mantapam to Kalyanotsava Mandapam in the shrine where the Vahana Seva was held for an hour.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the daily Vahana sevas of this year's Brahmotsavams are being held in Ekantham, confining the nine-day religious celebrations within the shrine, with no pilgrim participation..

The entire temple complex and outside wore a festive look with colourful illumination and floral decorations in which about 6 tonnes of flowers of various hues were used for the nine-day festival.

Earlier in the day, after the Vedic programmes at the Yagasala, the Utsava idols of Sri Malayappa Swamy along with His consorts Sri Devi and Bhudevi were paraded on a flower-decked Bangaru Tiruchi (golden palanquin) within the Vimana Prakaram of Srivari temple.

Thereafter the deities were seated in a Asthanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam while the priests tied Kankanam to TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy as part of the Sankalpam, a prerequisite religious ceremony to be observed before the commencement of Brahmotsavams.

It may be noted here that Navaratri Brahmotsavams also called Alankara Brahmotsavams being the second Brahmotsavams this year due to Adhikamasam, there is no Dwajarohanam, hoisting of the celestial flag to mark the beginning of the nine-day fete and the Utsavams commence with Lord's Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva.

Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, TTD Board members DP Anant, Prashanti Reddy, Chief Archaka Venugopala Dikshitulu, Kankanabhattar Ramakrishna Dikshitulu, Dy EO of Srivari temple Harindranath and others were present.