Tirupati: People throng jewellery shops on Akshaya Tritiya

Tirupati: All Covid fears and panic have gone for a toss before people's sentiment to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya day on Friday. People have thronged to the jewellery shops to buy gold ornaments of their choice as on this auspicious occasion. People were seen flooding at some corporate shops in their hurry to complete purchasing before 12 noon as they will not be allowed on roads beyond that time.

Seeing the mad rush at some jewellery shops, other people were seen commenting on how they are managing money to buy gold in these turbulent times. While the Covid cases are increasing steeply and registering more than 2,000 cases continuously in the district even after one-week of imposing partial lockdown, the gold lovers were not scared but preferred buying the jewellery.

President of Tirupati Jewellery Merchants Association K V Satyanarayana told The Hans India that though some shops have witnessed huge rush, on the whole there was a dip of about 50 per cent sales compared to the sales on Akshaya Tritiya day in previous years. Many people have booked items earlier and collected them today as it was an auspicious day.

A woman felt happy that she could buy gold bangles on Akshaya Tritiya day as she was waiting for it for the last four months. She said that it was their belief that buying gold on this occasion will bring more fortunes to their homes.