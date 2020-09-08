Tirupati: People's organisations seek action against landlords

Tirupati: CPM and its affiliated people's organisations sought action against the landlords in connection with the brutal attack on a Dalit family at Mambedu village of Vedurukuppam mandal in Chittoor district. On Tuesday, A roundtable conference was held by the AP Agriculture Workers Union and Dalit associations.



In the meeting Kulavivaksh Vyathireka Porata Samithi (KVPS) AP State president K Subramanyam demanded that a case be booked under SC, ST Atrocities Act against Menambedu landlords who brutally attacked and humiliated Rajendra and his family members. CITU district Secretary Kandarapu Murali demanded that the police lodge a criminal case immediately against the culprits. AP Agricultural Workers Union district secretary V Nagaraju sought the District Collector's intervention to do justice for the victim's family.

DYFI secretary S Jayachandra and SFI secretary Madav Krishan also participated in the meeting.