Tirupati: Pilgrim city reverberates with ‘Jai Ho’ slogans

Tirupati: The moment when the Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, has not only created a milestone in history but also brought in celebrations with patriotic fervour and zeal across district. The pilgrim city resonated with ‘Jai Ho’ slogans once the soft landing was completed and crackers were burst by the youth at several places.

Meanwhile, social media was abuzz with memes on this historic event. A message read, “Some countries have the moon on their flag… while some countries have their flags on moon – Proud Moment”. Another meme read ‘Chandrayaan is at the centre of the Moon’s place’. Cadres of various parties have been sending congratulatory messages on social media with their leaders’ photos in the inset on the Moon’s surface.

With Abdul Kalam’s picture, a meme stated, “Hope this man is happy today watching us from above.” An interesting message on WhatsApp with a quote, “As the sun sets today evening, look at the Moon – India may be up there” had also gone viral.

Several people thronged the Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati to watch the broadcast of the great occasion. The RSC has made special arrangements for the visitors and demonstrated the Moon Rover model before the commencement of the live telecast of soft landing.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) arranged the live broadcast of the event at its auditorium in which students and faculty took part and watched amid severe curiosity. Various schools also provided the telecast for the sake of young children. The students made loud cheers when the soft landing moment came up. They were thrilled to become witnesses of the historic event as the moment will cherish in their minds for long.

At SV University, ABVP celebrated the occasion in the presence of Registrar Prof OMd Hussain. Party Telangana secretary Jhansi, Vibhag convenor Pujari Raghavendra and others participated.

Jana Sena Party has celebrated the event in the city by bursting crackers and raising slogans ‘Jai Bharat Mata ki.’ Party city president A Raja Reddy said that the success of Chandrayaan-3 proved that the country is much ahead of other nations in any aspect. Party leaders Raja Mohan, Subhashini, Chandra and others were present.

BJP leaders also celebrated the event by distributing sweets and bursting crackers. They raised slogans displaying national flags in their hands. BJP district cultural wing convenor Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Akkipalli Munikrishna Yadav, T Subrahmanyam Reddy, Vijay Kumar Reddy and others participated.

Zen Academy led by its secretary Kiran Kumar, vice president Anji and others took part in the celebrations at Music College in the city. They said that the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission proved that India stands at ‘Guru’ position among other nations.