Tirupati police bust huge ganja racket

Tirupati: Tirupati district police busted a huge ganja racket and seized 22-kg ganja worth Rs 9 lakh and arrested 20 persons near Ramachandra Mission on Srikalahasti–Buchinaidu Kandriga road on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media here, SP P Parameswar Reddy said that ganja supply was detected at some pockets in the city. As mainly the north Indian coolies have been using it, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Additional SP Rajendra and L&O Additional SP Kulasekhar have formed special teams to nab the smugglers.

Based on the information, vehicle checking was held extensively in the entire district. As part of this, one Nagendra (40) belonging to Rapur mandal in Nellore district, was caught by the teams who had been getting ganja from a kingpin Appanna of the Araku agency area and supplying in the district and sending to other States also.

On Monday also, he brought ganja by bus from Visakhapatnam and was nabbed while selling it to others. During enquiry, the information about other accused was revealed based on which they were also arrested. On the whole, the police seized 22 kg ganja concealed in 23 packets and Rs 13,300 cash.

The arrested 20 smugglers include 17 men and three women. PD Act was invoked against them.

The prime accused Nagendra has been working as a jeep driver in Tirupati for eight years and having contacts with several people. He was arrested in a red sanders smuggling case in the past.

The SP appreciated the special teams for their efforts in busting a huge ganja racket. He has given merit certificates to Srikalahasti two town inspector Mallikarjuna, rural inspector Ajay Kumar, BN Kandriga inspector N Vikram, SI Mahesh babu and other staff.

The SP asked the people to share any information on ganja supply to 14500 toll free number or 'dial 100' and the details of the callers will be kept confidential. He said that youth should not get addicted to such things and prevent ganja peddling in the pilgrim city.