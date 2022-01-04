Tirupati: Poor sanitary conditions prevail near Leela Mahal Circle

Tirupati: People living in the locality are facing a miserable situation for the last 15 days at the busy Leela Mahal Circle due to the overflowing and stagnant UDS water.

The locals are forced to bear the stink emanating out of the cesspools. The residents and even passerby have lodged complaints with the municipal staff on several occasions but no measures were taken to improve the sanitation.

It is needless to say that the pilgrims proceeding towards Tirumala are also put to a lot of inconvenience as they also experience the foul smell generated from the uncleared UDS water.

With the officials busy making arrangements for the national Kabadi tournament, the complaints lodged by the residents are yet to reach the higher-ups in the civic body. The locals could not raise the issue during Spandana as it was cancelled during the last two weeks. Recently, two motorists slipped and fell in the drain water. The residents urge the officials to improve the sanitation in the area and protect them from falling prey to various diseases.