Tirupati: Probe into liquor scam in AP imminent, warn NDA leaders

Tirupati : NDA leaders issued a stern warning to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, indicating an impending investigation into the alleged Rs 1 lakh crore liquor scam in the state. They suggest that this probe could lead to Jagan and his associates to go jail, drawing parallels with the Delhi liquor scam.

Addressing the media here on Friday, BJP state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas asserted that a comprehensive inquiry into the matter is imminent, potentially unravelling what could be the largest scam in the country.



Srinivas highlighted that despite total prohibition of liquor being one of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Navaratnalu promises, it was conveniently overlooked during his tenure, with liquor sales becoming the primary revenue source for the government.



He accused the government of supplying substandard liquor, profiting at the expense of the poor people. Srinivas insisted that all liquor manufacturers, vendors and beneficiaries out of it should be subject to scrutiny.



Despite digital transactions being prevalent in most sectors, liquor sales still operate under a cash-and-carry system which is generating a staggering annual revenue of Rs 20,000 crore. The whereabouts of this substantial sum remains a pressing concern, one that investigating agencies are poised to address.



Furthermore, Srinivas alleged that pertinent data regarding liquor sales and revenue have been systematically erased from computers, although he believes that with advanced technology investigating agencies can recover this information. He expressed concern over a surge in liver cirrhosis cases by 25 per cent in the state, attributing it to the consumption of adulterated liquor.

TDP Tirupati parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav said that YSRCP leaders have been amassing large quantities of liquor in recent months, urging the Election Commission of India to launch a thorough investigation into liquor production, sales and revenue.

Jana Sena Party state spokesperson Keerthana lamented CM Jagan's betrayal of women in the state by reneging on his promise of liquor prohibition, instead introducing low-quality liquor brands detrimental to public health.



She revealed that the government’s dependency on liquor revenue has led to an insurmountable debt of Rs.25000 crores borrowed from the beverages corporation, effectively delaying any prospects of prohibition for the next two decades.

