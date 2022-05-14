Tirupati: Provide quality services to people, Minister to officials

Tirupati: Civil Supplies Minister Karumuru Venkata Nageswara Raoon Saturday stated that the government is committed to provide quality services to people of the state.

The Minister after presenting 'Sare' to goddess Gangamma conducted a review meeting with officials of civil supply in Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamaiah districts at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

He discussed various issues including procurement of grains and wanted them to take all steps to prevent adulteration of essential goods. Addressing media after the review, Minister Venkata Nageswar Rao warned the suppliers of serious consequences if they indulged in adulteration of essential goods meant for supplying the people. Giving statewide procurement details, the Minister said the civil supply department was making efforts to purchase 37 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers of which 14 lakh metric tonnes were already purchased from them. Joint Collector D K Balaji, Civil Supply Officers of three districts Udayabhaskar, Sankaram, Raghuram, District Managers Sumathi, Mohan Babu, Srinivas, Tirupati district Weights and Measures Deputy Controller Dayakar Reddy participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile Tourism Minister R K Roja during a review with department officials at Padamavathi Guest House sought the officials to put relentless efforts for the development of tourism in Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamayya districts. She wanted the officials to develop eco-tourism in Thalakona, ropeway in Srikalahasti of Tirupati district, construction of cottages and Kalyana mandapams in Kanipakam under Prasadam scheme implemented by the Centre and repair works of cottages in Horsley Hills in Chittoor district and resorts in Nagari apart from development of Mypadu beach in Nellore district.

She directed them to make the three districts as tourism spots which will fetch good revenue to the state government. AP State Creative and Cultural Commission Chairperson Vangapandu Usha, Tourism Department Officer of Tirupati and Chittoor districts Umapathi, Annamaiah and Nellore districts Tourism Department Nagabhushanam and Setvin CEO Murali Krishna were present.